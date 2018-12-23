Chris LeslieBorn 15 December 1956
Chris Leslie
1956-12-15
Chris Leslie Biography
Christopher Julien Leslie (born 15 December 1956 in Banbury, Oxfordshire, England) is a British folk rock musician. He is Buddhist, a vegetarian, and a teetotaler.
Chris Leslie Tracks
Let It Snow Let It Snow Let It Snow (live)
Chris Leslie
Let It Snow Let It Snow Let It Snow (live)
Let It Snow Let It Snow Let It Snow (live)
Handsome Molly/ Reel Du Poteau Blanc
Chris Leslie
Handsome Molly/ Reel Du Poteau Blanc
Handsome Molly/ Reel Du Poteau Blanc
In Dulci Jubilo
David Hughes & Chris Leslie
In Dulci Jubilo
In Dulci Jubilo
God Rest You Merry Gentlemen
David Hughes & Chris Leslie
God Rest You Merry Gentlemen
God Rest You Merry Gentlemen
Talking Tunes
Chris Leslie
Talking Tunes
Talking Tunes
Devil's Work/La Rotta
Chris Leslie
Devil's Work/La Rotta
Devil's Work/La Rotta
The Song of Two Bridges (feat. Chris Leslie & Marian Trapassi)
Ashley Hutchings
The Song of Two Bridges (feat. Chris Leslie & Marian Trapassi)
The Song of Two Bridges (feat. Chris Leslie & Marian Trapassi)
Sukey Bids Me/Princess Royal/Wednesday Night
Chris Leslie
Sukey Bids Me/Princess Royal/Wednesday Night
Sukey Bids Me/Princess Royal/Wednesday Night
Winterman
Chris Leslie
Winterman
Winterman
Kishmuls Gallery
Chris Leslie
Kishmuls Gallery
Kishmuls Gallery
Believe Me If All Those Endearing Young Charms
Chris Leslie
Believe Me If All Those Endearing Young Charms
Laudnum bunches/Orange in bloom/Banks of the Dee
Chris Leslie
Laudnum bunches/Orange in bloom/Banks of the Dee
Upcoming Events
15
Nov
2019
Chris Leslie
Royal British Legion, Bournemouth, UK
