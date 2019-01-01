PoundAmerican rock/glam metal band from Poughkeepsie, New York
Pound
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e9d6ae7a-c717-41a7-b6ea-66171a2142d3
Pound Biography (Wikipedia)
Pound (later Flywheel) was an American rock band from Poughkeepsie, New York.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pound Tracks
Sort by
Pound Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist