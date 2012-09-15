Les GrayBorn 9 April 1946. Died 21 February 2004
Les Gray
1946-04-09
Les Gray Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Leslie "Les" Gray (9 April 1946 – 21 February 2004) was an English musician best known for his work with glam rock pop band Mud. Gray was also known for his distinctive vocal impersonation of Elvis Presley.
