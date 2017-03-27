DJ Pied Piper & The Masters of CeremoniesFormed 2000. Disbanded 2002
DJ Pied Piper & The Masters of Ceremonies
DJ Pied Piper and the Masters of Ceremonies were a UK garage collaboration between producer and DJ Pied Piper (real name Eugene Nwohia) and MCs DT (responsible for the line "we're loving it, loving it, loving it"), Melody, Sharky P and the Unknown MC (Kamanchi Sly, formerly of the group Hijack) (real names – Connor Bostock, Ashley Livingstone, Steve Wickham and Ronnie Nwohia).
Do You Really Like It
DJ Pied Piper & The Masters of Ceremonies
Do You Really Like It
Do You Really Like It
