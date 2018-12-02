Sandra "Sandy" Faison (born Sept. 16, 1950 ) is an American actress and singer.

In 1977, she made her Broadway debut as Grace Farrell, secretary to Daddy Warbucks, in Annie. Additional theatre credits include Charlie and Algernon, Is there life after high school?, and You Can't Take It with You.

Faison's feature film credits include The Sterile Cuckoo and All the Right Moves. On television she was featured in the soap operas The Guiding Light as the original Brandy Shelloe before actress JoBeth Williams took over the role, Another World, and The Edge of Night. She had a recurring role in The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd, a regular role in the first season of Anything But Love, and made guest appearances on Scarecrow and Mrs. King, Quantum Leap, The Wonder Years, Grace Under Fire and Party of Five, among others. In the television movie An Eight Is Enough Wedding, she played Abby Bradford.