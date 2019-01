Oranssi Pazuzu is a Finnish psychedelic black metal band formed in 2007. The band consists of Juho "Jun-His" Vanhanen (vocals, guitar), Korjak (drums), Moit (guitar), Evil (keyboards, percussion) and Ontto (bass guitar). The band takes its name from "oranssi", the Finnish word for "orange" and Pazuzu, a wind demon from Babylonian mythology.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia