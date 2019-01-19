Lorne Hyman Greene, OC (born Lyon Himan Green; February 12, 1915 – September 11, 1987) was a Canadian actor, radio personality and singer.

His television roles include Ben Cartwright on the western Bonanza, and Commander Adama in the original science fiction television series Battlestar Galactica and Galactica 1980. He also worked on the Canadian television nature documentary series Lorne Greene's New Wilderness, and in television commercials.