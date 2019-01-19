Lorne GreeneBorn 12 February 1915. Died 11 September 1987
Lorne Greene
1915-02-12
Lorne Greene Biography (Wikipedia)
Lorne Hyman Greene, OC (born Lyon Himan Green; February 12, 1915 – September 11, 1987) was a Canadian actor, radio personality and singer.
His television roles include Ben Cartwright on the western Bonanza, and Commander Adama in the original science fiction television series Battlestar Galactica and Galactica 1980. He also worked on the Canadian television nature documentary series Lorne Greene's New Wilderness, and in television commercials.
Lorne Greene Tracks
Pop Goes The Hammer
Lorne Greene
Pop Goes The Hammer
Pop Goes The Hammer
Last played on
Ringo
Lorne Greene
Ringo
Ringo
Last played on
The Search
Lorne Greene
The Search
The Search
Last played on
Bonanza
Lorne Greene
Bonanza
Bonanza
Last played on
Ghost Riders In The Sky
Lorne Greene
Ghost Riders In The Sky
Ghost Riders In The Sky
Last played on
Ol' Tin Cup
Lorne Greene
Ol' Tin Cup
Ol' Tin Cup
Last played on
Endless Prairie
Lorne Greene
Endless Prairie
Endless Prairie
Last played on
The Devil's Grin
Lorne Greene
The Devil's Grin
The Devil's Grin
Last played on
Five Card Stud
Lorne Greene
Five Card Stud
Five Card Stud
Last played on
Sixteen Tons
Lorne Greene
Sixteen Tons
Sixteen Tons
Last played on
We Wish You A Merry Christmas
Lorne Greene
We Wish You A Merry Christmas
Geronimo
Lorne Greene
Geronimo
Geronimo
Last played on
Lorne Greene Links
