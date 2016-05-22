John FischerChristian musician/author. Born 17 May 1947
John Fischer
1947-05-17
John Fischer Biography (Wikipedia)
John (Walter) Fischer (born 1947) is a Christian author, singer, songwriter, and speaker. He is one of the credited founders of Jesus music and was a Senior Writer with PurposeDrivenLife.com.
John Fischer Tracks
I Worship You Oh Mighty God (Live In Session)
John Fischer
Walk With Me
John Fischer
