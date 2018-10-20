Ferocious Dog
Ferocious Dog Tracks
The Landscape Artist
Ferocious Dog
Landscape Artist (BBC Music Introducing, 15th Sep 2018)
Ferocious Dog
Hell Hounds
Ferocious Dog
Last played on
A & B
Ferocious Dog
Last played on
American Dream
Ferocious Dog
Raggle Taggle Gypsy
Ferocious Dog
Last played on
Mairi's Wedding Part III
Ferocious Dog
Last played on
Slow Motion Suicide
Ferocious Dog
Last played on
Marikana Massacre (acoustic)
Ferocious Dog
Last played on
Freeborn John (acoustic)
Ferocious Dog
Last played on
Criminal Justice
Ferocious Dog
Last played on
I Stand
Ferocious Dog
Ruby Bridges
Ferocious Dog
Last played on
Poor Angry and Young
Ferocious Dog
Last played on
Gallows Justice
Ferocious Dog
Last played on
CRIME AND PUNISHMENT
Ferocious Dog
Last played on
On the Rocks
Ferocious Dog
Last played on
1
Feb
2019
Ferocious Dog, Skinny Lister, Tankus the Henge, Gaz Brookfield, Buster Shuffle, Funke and the Two Tone Baby, The Wood Burning Savages, The Leylines, The Hawkmen, Black Water County, Nick Parker, Skimmity Hitchers, Dana Immanuel & The Stolen Band, Husky Tones, John D Revelator, Palooka 5, Imprints (Bristol, UK), DJ Dapper Dan and The Surfin Birds UK
Unknown venue, Weston-super-mare, UK
2
Mar
2019
Ferocious Dog, Telling Truths, Blood Like Honey, Idolising nova, Shadowboxer, Jake Martin and Faintest Idea
Waterfront Studio, Norwich, UK
8
Mar
2019
Ferocious Dog
The Garage, London, UK
9
Mar
2019
Ferocious Dog
Robin 2, Bilston, UK
15
Mar
2019
Ferocious Dog
Empire, Coventry, UK
