Counterstrike is a drum and bass music producer duo from Cape Town consisting of Justin Scholtemeyer and Eaton Crous. They are considered to be one of the pioneers of the South African drum and bass scene. Counterstrike are known for their composition of raw, high-energy sound inspired by metal, techno and early techstep.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stagediver
Dieselboy
Stagediver
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dv7s4.jpglink
Stagediver
Last played on
Let It Roll (Special VIP)
Rido
Rido
Let It Roll (Special VIP)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z2yn.jpglink
Let It Roll (Special VIP)
Last played on
Let It Roll VIP
Rido
Rido
Let It Roll VIP
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z2yn.jpglink
Let It Roll VIP
Last played on
Pulverized
Counterstrike
Pulverized
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dv7s4.jpglink
Pulverized
Last played on
