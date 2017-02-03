BANNERS
Michael Joseph Nelson, known under the stage name Banners (styled as BANNΞRS), is an English musician from Liverpool. He released his debut EP Banners in January 2016 through Island Records, following three singles released in 2015: "Ghosts", "Shine a Light" and "Start a Riot".
Shine a Light
Shine a Light
Start A Riot
Start A Riot
