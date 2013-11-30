Alexander ReinagleUncle, active in the UK and US. Born 23 April 1756. Died 21 September 1809
Alexander Reinagle
Alexander Reinagle Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander Robert Reinagle (23 April 1756 – 21 September 1809) was an English-born American composer, organist, and theater musician. He should not be confused with his nephew of the same name, Alexander Robert Reinagle (21 August 1799 — 6 April 1877), also a composer and organist, who lived all his life in Britain. He was a close friends with a young Mozart when he visited London. He was influenced by Haydn and Clementi.
