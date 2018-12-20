Pete AstorBorn 13 August 1960
Pete Astor
1960-08-13
Pete Astor Biography
Peter Astor (born 1960) is a British songwriter and solo artist, also known for his work with The Loft, The Weather Prophets, The Wisdom of Harry and Ellis Island Sound.
Pete Astor Tracks
Water Tower
Peter Cook
Only Child
One For The Ghost
Walker
You Better Dream
Golden Boy
Walker_Riley Session For Gideon 9 November 17
One For The Ghost (6 Music Session - 9/11/2017)
Water Tower (6 Music Session - 9/11/2017)
LIVE TRK#1 (6 Music Session - 9/11/2017)
Mr Music
Cradle Song
Do Nothing
Sleeping Tiger
