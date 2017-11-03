Bolland & BollandFormed 1972. Disbanded 1998
1972
Bolland & Bolland Biography (Wikipedia)
Bolland & Bolland are two Dutch music producers and brothers, Rob Bolland (born on 17 April 1955) and Ferdi Bolland (born on 5 August 1956). They were born in Port Elizabeth in South Africa.
You're In The Army Now
You're In The Army Now
