Jessica Curry
1973-07-29
Jessica Curry is an English composer, radio presenter and former co-head of the British video game development studio The Chinese Room. She won a BAFTA award in 2016 for her score for the video game Everybody's Gone to the Rapture.
Jessica Curry Performances & Interviews
Jessica Curry: "I'm pushing for there to be a Game Music Prom."
2016-07-14
The composer talks about her BAFTA-winning score for Everybody's Gone To The Rapture, industry sexism, and why classical music lovers should get into gaming.
Jessica Curry: "I'm pushing for there to be a Game Music Prom."
Jessica Curry Tracks
Disappearing from Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
Jessica Curry
Disappearing from Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
Disappearing from Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
An Early Harvest from Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
Jessica Curry
An Early Harvest from Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
An Early Harvest from Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
Infinite Zero from Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
Jessica Curry
Infinite Zero from Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
Infinite Zero from Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
Numbers of the Light from Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
Jessica Curry
Numbers of the Light from Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
Numbers of the Light from Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
These Silent Numbers
Jessica Curry
These Silent Numbers
These Silent Numbers
A beautiful morning - from Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
Jessica Curry
A beautiful morning - from Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
A beautiful morning - from Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
For Ever from 'Everyone's Gone to the Rapture'
Jessica Curry
For Ever from 'Everyone's Gone to the Rapture'
For Ever from 'Everyone's Gone to the Rapture'
Finding The Pattern
Jessica Curry
Finding The Pattern
Finding The Pattern
A Beautiful Morning
Jessica Curry
A Beautiful Morning
A Beautiful Morning
Clockwork Soul
Jessica Curry
Clockwork Soul
Clockwork Soul
I Have Begun My Ascent
Jessica Curry
I Have Begun My Ascent
I Have Begun My Ascent
