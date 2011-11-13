The SolitairesFormed 1953
The Solitaires
1953
The Solitaires Biography
The Solitaires are an American doo-wop group, best known for their 1957 hit single "Walking Along". Although they never had a national chart hit, they were one of the most popular vocal groups in New York in the late 1950s.
Walkin' Along
The Solitaires
Walkin' Along
Walkin' Along
