The PretendersEnglish-American rock band. Formed March 1978
The Pretenders Biography (Wikipedia)
The Pretenders are an English-American rock band formed in Hereford, England, and Akron, Ohio, United States in March 1978. The original band consisted of initiator and main songwriter Chrissie Hynde (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), James Honeyman-Scott (lead guitar, backing vocals, keyboards), Pete Farndon (bass guitar, backing vocals), and Martin Chambers (drums, backing vocals, percussion). Following the drug-related deaths of Honeyman-Scott and Farndon, the band has experienced numerous subsequent personnel changes, with Hynde as the only consistent member, and Chambers returning after an absence of several years.
Hynde launched a solo career in 2014 and the Pretenders were dormant as a band between 2012 and 2016. However, The Pretenders are once again active, having issued an album and toured in 2016.
- Chrissie Hynde on The Pretenders new single, album and...playing live?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0472pb8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0472pb8.jpg2016-09-07T08:28:00.000ZChrissie gives Chris the world exclusive play of The Pretenders new single Holy Commotionhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0472pbs
Chrissie Hynde on The Pretenders new single, album and...playing live?
Stop Your Sobbing
Back On The Chain Gang
Don't Get Me Wrong
Brass In Pocket
Talk Of The Town
I'll Stand By You
Hymn To Her
Glastonbury: 2017
