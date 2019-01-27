Ramin Karimloo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1978-09-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e9c71942-f014-41e3-8279-fb0fb9bfd520
Ramin Karimloo Biography (Wikipedia)
Ramin Karimloo (Persian: رامین کریملو; born September 19, 1978) is an Iranian-Canadian actor and singer, recognised mainly for his work in London's West End. He has played the leading male roles in both of the West End's longest running musicals: the Phantom and Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny in The Phantom of the Opera, and Jean Valjean, Enjolras, and Marius Pontmercy in Les Misérables. He also originated the role of the Phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies, which continues the story of The Phantom of the Opera.
He made his Broadway debut as Jean Valjean in the 2014 revival production of Les Misérables, for which he received a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical nomination.
Ramin Karimloo Performances & Interviews
Ramin Karimloo Tracks
Sort by
'Til I Hear You Sing
Ramin Karimloo
'Til I Hear You Sing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
'Til I Hear You Sing
Last played on
Bring Him Home
Ramin Karimloo
Bring Him Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bring Him Home
Last played on
From Now On
Ramin Karimloo
From Now On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
From Now On
Last played on
Empty Chairs At Empty Tables
Ramin Karimloo
Empty Chairs At Empty Tables
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Empty Chairs At Empty Tables
Last played on
Still
Ramin Karimloo
Still
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Still
Last played on
Driftwood
Ramin Karimloo
Driftwood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Driftwood
Last played on
Music Of The Night
Ramin Karimloo
Music Of The Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Music Of The Night
Last played on
Oh What A Beautiful Morning
Ramin Karimloo
Oh What A Beautiful Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh What A Beautiful Morning
Last played on
Losing
Ramin Karimloo
Losing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Losing
Last played on
Letting The Last One Go (Live In Session)
Ramin Karimloo
Letting The Last One Go (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Letting The Last One Go (Live In Session)
Wings (Live In Session)
Ramin Karimloo
Wings (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wings (Live In Session)
Old Man River (Live In Session)
Ramin Karimloo
Old Man River (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Man River (Live In Session)
Broken
Ramin Karimloo
Broken
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Broken
Last played on
Above All
Ramin Karimloo
Above All
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Above All
Last played on
Why Am I Falling In Love?
Ramin Karimloo
Why Am I Falling In Love?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Why Am I Falling In Love?
Last played on
Why Am I Falling?
Ramin Karimloo
Why Am I Falling?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Why Am I Falling?
Last played on
All I Ask Of You
Ramin Karimloo
All I Ask Of You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All I Ask Of You
Last played on
Ramin Karimloo Links
