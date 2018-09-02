Elisabeth SöderströmBorn 7 May 1927. Died 20 November 2009
Elisabeth Söderström
Elisabeth Söderström Biography (Wikipedia)
Anna Elisabeth Söderström CBE (married name Olow; 7 May 1927 – 20 November 2009) was a Swedish soprano who performed both opera and song, and was known as a leading interpreter of the works of Janáček, Rachmaninov and Sibelius. She was particularly well known for her recordings of the lead soprano roles in the three Janáček operas Jenůfa, Káťa Kabanová, and The Makropoulos Affair, all of which received Gramophone Awards. The Gramophone critic John Warrack described her portrayal of Káťa Kabanová as "establishing by an infinity of subtle touches and discreet, sensitive singing the picture of Káta as the richest and most human character in the drama."
Elisabeth Söderström Tracks
The Makropulos Case (Final scene)
Leos Janáček
Last played on
Four Last Songs (Vier letzte Lieder) for voice & orchestra (AV.150) (1948)
Richard Strauss
Last played on
Spring Waters, Op 14 No 11
Sergei Rachmaninov
Last played on
Jenufa: final scene
Leos Janáček
Choir
Last played on
Sheherezade
Maurice Ravel
Last played on
Kyrie from Missa Solemnis (Op.123)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Orchestra
Last played on
The Only Thing, from Sinfonia del mare (Symphony No 3)
Gösta Nystroem
Last played on
Jenufa - Odesli
Leos Janáček
Last played on
Du hatar ej den sorg
Franz Berwald
Orchestra
Last played on
L'Incoronazione di Poppea
Claudio Monteverdi
Last played on
Why Is Spring So Fleeting (Op.17 No 1)
Jean Sibelius
Last played on
Vocalise, Op 34 No 14
Vladimir Ashkenazy
Last played on
Pelleas et Melisande (Act 1, sc.1)
Claude Debussy
Last played on
The Harvest of Sorrow
Vladimir Ashkenazy
Last played on
The Makropulos case [Vec Makropulos] - opera in 3 acts
Leos Janáček
Orchestra
Last played on
Coronation of Poppea: "Pur ti miro, pur ti godo"
Claudio Monteverdi
Last played on
Our Hunting Fathers - Rats Away (feat. English National Opera Orchestra & Richard Armstrong)
Elisabeth Söderström
Last played on
Heldenröslein, D.257; Nähe des Geliebten, D.162 (feat. Paul Badura-Skoda)
Elisabeth Söderström
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1987: Prom 60
Royal Albert Hall
7 Sep 1987
7
Sep
1987
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1981: Prom 17
Royal Albert Hall
3 Aug 1981
3
Aug
1981
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1981: Prom 10
Royal Albert Hall
27 Jul 1981
27
Jul
1981
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1974: Prom 13
Royal Albert Hall
31 Jul 1974
31
Jul
1974
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1974: Prom 12
Royal Albert Hall
30 Jul 1974
30
Jul
1974
Royal Albert Hall
