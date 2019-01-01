Naseem BegumBorn 1936. Died 1971
Naseem Begum
1936
Naseem Begum Biography (Wikipedia)
Naseem Begum (Urdu: نسِیم بیگم ), (1936–1971) was a popular, and well known Pakistani film playback singer. She rose to prominence towards the end of the 1950s, and by 1964, she had won the prestigious Nigar Award on five separate occasions. Despite originally being billed as a 'second Noor Jehan', Naseem Begum quickly carved out her own successful niche in the Pakistani film industry.
She had the calibre to sing film songs based on semi-classical compositions and ragas, which indeed is a difficult task.
