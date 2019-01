Mona Singh drops by - with her dad, Channi Singh!

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04r734n.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04r734n.jpg

2017-01-29T20:40:00.000Z

The Princess of Bhangra tells Dipps why her brand new track is so catchy! Alaap's Channi Singh joins the conversation and reveals an insight into their father-daughter dynamic.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04r74r7