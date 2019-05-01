Katherine KeltonMezzo-soprano. Born 1960
Katherine Kelton
1960
Katherine Kelton Tracks
Come, ah Come, Op 48 No 1
Amy Beach
When far from her, Op 2 No 2
Amy Beach
A Prelude, Op 71 No 1
Amy Beach
Though I Take the Wings of Morning, Op 152
Amy Beach
