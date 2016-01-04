George LewisChicago-born trombonist. Born 14 July 1952
George Lewis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1952-07-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e9bfd0ba-87c6-442e-b9a8-a9a1fc87990f
George Lewis Biography (Wikipedia)
George Emanuel Lewis (born July 14, 1952) is an American composer, electronic performer, installation artist, trombone player, and scholar in the fields of improvisation and experimental music. He has been a member of the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians (AACM) since 1971 and is a pioneer of computer music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
George Lewis Tracks
Sort by
Donna Lee
Anthony Braxton
Donna Lee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqglw.jpglink
Donna Lee
Last played on
Ice Cream
George Lewis
Ice Cream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ice Cream
Last played on
Burgundy Street Blues
Monette Moore & George Lewis
Burgundy Street Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Burgundy Street Blues
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Hear and Now
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edd9mb
City Halls
2014-02-22T18:28:49
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01pn081.jpg
22
Feb
2014
Hear and Now
20:00
City Halls
George Lewis Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist