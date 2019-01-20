Willie Cobbs (born July 15, 1932, Smale, Monroe County, Arkansas, United States) is an American blues singer, harmonica player and songwriter. He is best known for his song "You Don't Love Me".

He moved to Chicago in 1951, where he occasionally performed in local clubs with Little Walter, Eddie Boyd and others. He served in the American armed forces and then returned to Chicago, recording a number of singles on such labels as Ruler, a subsidiary of J.O.B. Records.

He first recorded his composition "You Don't Love Me" in 1960 for Mojo Records, a record label in Memphis, Tennessee, owned by Billy Lee Riley. The recording was leased to Vee-Jay Records for release. Cover versions have been recorded by various artists, including the Allman Brothers Band; Grateful Dead; Richie Kotzen; Kaleidoscope; Quicksilver Messenger Service; John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers; Junior Wells; Magic Sam; and Mike Bloomfield, Al Kooper and Stephen Stills on their 1968 album Super Session. Another cover version was the 1967 rocksteady rendition by Dawn Penn, entitled "You Don't Love Me (No, No, No)".