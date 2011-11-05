Radio MoscowAmerican Blues rock band. Formed 2003
Radio Moscow is an American psychedelic rock band from Story City, Iowa. Formed in 2003, the band currently features singer-guitarist Parker Griggs, bassist Anthony Meier and drummer Paul Marrone. Signed to Alive Naturalsound Records, the trio has released five full-length albums as of June 2017.
