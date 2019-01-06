Johnny MillerPart of the Nat King Cole Trio. Born 14 February 1915. Died 19 July 1988
Johnny Miller
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1915-02-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e9bded74-a800-4c34-9bd5-2abb3b08e39d
Johnny Miller Tracks
Sort by
Prelude in C sharp minor
Sergei Rachmaninov
Prelude in C sharp minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Prelude in C sharp minor
Last played on
Blues Part 1 (feat. Les Paul & Nat King Cole)
Jazz at the Philharmonic All-Stars
Blues Part 1 (feat. Les Paul & Nat King Cole)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtv6.jpglink
Blues Part 1 (feat. Les Paul & Nat King Cole)
Last played on
Lost It All (Johnny Miller Vocal Mix)
DJ Whisky
Lost It All (Johnny Miller Vocal Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5kg.jpglink
Lost It All (Johnny Miller Vocal Mix)
Last played on
Blues
Lee Young, Jazz at The Philharmonic, J. J. Johnson, Jack McVea, Illinois Jacquet, Nat King Cole, Les Paul & Johnny Miller
Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blues
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist