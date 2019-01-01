J.G. ThirlwellMusician, composer and producer. Born 29 January 1960
J.G. Thirlwell
1960-01-29
J.G. Thirlwell Biography (Wikipedia)
James George Thirlwell (born 29 January 1960) – also known as JG Thirlwell, Clint Ruin, Frank Want, and Foetus, among other names, is an Australian singer, composer, and record producer. He is known for juxtaposing a variety of different musical styles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
