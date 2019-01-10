Anna Sigríður Þorvaldsdóttir (Anna Thorvaldsdottir) (born 11 July 1977) is an Icelandic composer and 2012 winner of the Nordic Council Music Prize. In 2015, she was chosen as the New York Philharmonic's Kravis Emerging Composer, an honor that includes a $50,000 cash prize and a commission to write a composition for the orchestra; she is the second recipient. The orchestra later performed the premiere of her symphonic poem Metacosmos under the conductor Esa-Pekka Salonen in April 2018.

Thorvaldsdottir studied composition at the University of California, San Diego, gaining her MA and PhD. Her music is frequently performed in Europe and in the United States, and is often influenced by landscapes and nature. Thorvaldsdottir is currently Composer-in-Residence with the Iceland Symphony Orchestra.

The Iceland Symphony Orchestra has premiered and recorded four of Thorvaldsdottir's orchestra pieces, conducted by Ilan Volkov, Christian Lindberg, Rumon Gamba, Daníel Bjarnason, and Bernharður Wilkinson. The Icelandic CAPUT Ensemble has also premiered and recorded major works by her, conducted by Snorri Sigfus Birgisson. Other ensembles that she has worked with include e.g. BIT20 Ensemble, Musiques Nouvelles, and the International Contemporary Ensemble. Thorvaldsdottir's orchestra work AERIALITY was commissioned by the Iceland Symphony Orchestra and premiered in November 2011, conducted by Ilan Volkov.