B. B. GaborBorn 1948. Died 17 January 1990
B. B. Gabor
1948
B. B. Gabor Biography (Wikipedia)
Gabor Hegedus (1948 – 17 January 1990), known by the stage name BB Gabor, was a Hungarian-born Canadian pop singer. Gabor is best known for his 1980 single "Nyet Nyet Soviet (Soviet Jewellery)", and had other minor hits with "Metropolitan Life", "Consumer" and "Jealous Girl".
B. B. Gabor Tracks
Moscow Drug Club
B. B. Gabor
Moscow Drug Club
Moscow Drug Club
Last played on
