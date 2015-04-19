The Salomon Quartet was formed in 1982 as one of the first string quartets playing music of the classical period on authentic instruments and informed by historical scholarship. The quartet originally comprised Simon Standage, (violin), Micaela Comberti †, (violin), Trevor Jones †, (viola), and Jennifer Ward Clarke †, (cello). Violin II is now taken by Catherine Martin and viola by Adrian Romer.

The violins and viola are modern reproductions of models set up as they would have been at the end of the 18th century. The cello is English and dates from 1791.