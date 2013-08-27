Lola FloresBorn 21 January 1923. Died 16 May 1995
Lola Flores
Lola Flores Biography (Wikipedia)
María Dolores Flores Ruiz (21 January 1923 – 16 May 1995) better known as Lola Flores was a Spanish singer, dancer, actress. She was born at number 45, Sol Street, in the “barrio de San Miguel”, quarter of Jerez de la Frontera. Lola Flores was the eldest of three children, born to Pedro Flores Pinto (1897-1973) from La Palma del Condado (Huelva) and Rosario Ruiz Rodriguez from Sanlúcar de Barrameda (Cádiz). Lola Flores was not a gypsy, although her maternal grandfather, Manuel, who was a street vendor was half-gypsy, and her husband Antonio González el Pescaílla, a gypsy guitarist from Barcelona.
Lola Flores Tracks
Lola Flores Links
