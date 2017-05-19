Vaishali MadeBorn 21 August 1984
Vaishali Mhade (Bhaisane Made / Mhade), born on 21 August 1984, is an Indian singer and winner of Zee TV's reality series, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge 2009. She sings primarily in Marathi language.
Originally from Hinganghat(Wardha) in Vidarbha, Maharashtra, Mhade is married to Anant Mhade in hinganghat, and the mother of a baby girl.
