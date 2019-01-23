Bros1986-1992 UK band. Formed 1988. Disbanded 1991
Bros ( BROSS) were an English band formed in 1986 in Camberley, Surrey. The band consisted of twin brothers Matt and Luke Goss, and Craig Logan, who attended Collingwood School in Camberley. The band was managed by former Pet Shop Boys manager Tom Watkins. They achieved chart success and a large teenage fanbase in 1988 with songs such as "When Will I Be Famous" and "I Owe You Nothing". Early the following year, Logan quit the band and the Goss twins continued as a duo. After two more albums the band split up in 1992. They reformed for a UK tour in 2017.
Matt Goss: "Bros is like my Saturday job"
The singer on life in the 80's boy band and the long career it's given him.
Matt Goss: "Bros is like my Saturday job"
Chris and Bros reminise about signed cars and orange trees in the 80s
Matt and Luke aka Bros tell Chris about their huge new comeback show.
Chris and Bros reminise about signed cars and orange trees in the 80s
Some of the most striking pictures of the evening, from the red carpet to the ceremony.
The show was announced on Monday morning after the success of Bros: After The Screaming Stops
The film drew comparisons to mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap.
The rows and sayings of twins and 1980s pop stars Matt and Luke Goss make for "compulsive viewing".
