Loredana Errore (born 27 October 1984) is a Romanian-born Italian singer-songwriter. After participating in various singing competitions, she officially debuted in 2009 at the ninth edition of the Italian talent show Amici di Maria De Filippi, eventually reaching the finals and finishing in second place.

She signed a contract with record label Sony Music Entertainment, which allowed her to publish an EP called Ragazza Occhi Cielo in 2010. Over 60,000 copies were sold and it was certified platinum after three weeks. Errore currently lives with her adoptive family in Agrigento, the city from where she graduated.