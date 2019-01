Lilian Harvey (born Helene Lilian Muriel Pape, 19 January 1906[citation needed] – 27 July 1968) was an Anglo-German actress and singer, long based in Germany, where she is best known for her role as Christel Weinzinger in Erik Charell's 1931 film Der Kongreß tanzt.

