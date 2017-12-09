The Rezillos Biography (Wikipedia)
The Rezillos are a punk/new wave band formed in Edinburgh, Scotland, in 1976. Although emerging at the same time as other bands in the punk rock movement, the Rezillos did not share the nihilism or social commentary of their contemporaries, but instead took a more light-hearted approach to their songs, preferring to describe themselves at the time as "a New Wave beat group". Their songs are heavily influenced by 1950s rock and roll, 1960s English beat music and garage rock, early 1970s glam rock, and recurring lyrical themes of science fiction and B movies; their influences mirrored those of US bands the Cramps, the B-52s, and X, who were starting out at the same time. The Rezillos' biggest hit in their home country was the UK Top 20 single "Top of the Pops" in 1978, but they are best known outside the UK for their cover version of "Somebody's Gonna Get Their Head Kicked In Tonight", which was featured on the soundtrack to Jackass: The Movie in 2002. Since the Rezillos recorded it, the song has been covered by other punk bands, including Youth Brigade and Murphy's Law.
- The Rezillos - (Take Me To) The Groovy Roomhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05rqzqq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05rqzqq.jpg2017-12-21T16:23:05.000ZThe Rezillos perform live on The Quay Sessions Christmas Specialhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05rqyvv
The Rezillos - (Take Me To) The Groovy Room
- The Rezillos - Christmas in Jailhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05rqzwp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05rqzwp.jpg2017-12-21T15:41:15.000ZThe Rezillos perform live for The Quay Sessions Christmas Specialhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05rqt3p
The Rezillos - Christmas in Jail
The Rezillos Tracks
Top Of The Pops
(My Baby Does) Good Sculptures
My Baby Does Good Sculptures
Destination Venus
Zero - Riley Session 041018
Bad Guy Reaction (6 Music Session 04/10/18)
I Can't Stand My Baby
Good Sculptures
