Dim3nsionUplifting Trance act Borja Iglesias Touceda. Born 23 March 1988
Dim3nsion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1988-03-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e9a583d6-754c-43d1-9462-0a73562bd717
Dim3nsion Tracks
Sort by
Generate (Dimension Bootleg Remix)
Eric Prydz
Generate (Dimension Bootleg Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1fc.jpglink
Generate (Dimension Bootleg Remix)
Last played on
Two Minds (Dimension Remix)
Nero
Two Minds (Dimension Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Two Minds (Dimension Remix)
Performer
Remix Artist
Last played on
International (Dimension Remix)
Chase & Status
International (Dimension Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03gk6dm.jpglink
International (Dimension Remix)
Last played on
Children
Dimension
Children
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06m2065.jpglink
Children
Last played on
Children (Rollz Remix)
Dimension
Children (Rollz Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06m2065.jpglink
Children (Rollz Remix)
Last played on
Revolution
DIMENSION
Revolution
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Revolution
Last played on
Digital World
Dimension
Digital World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Digital World
Performer
Last played on
Children (Rollz Remix) (Vocal VIP)
Dimension
Children (Rollz Remix) (Vocal VIP)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06m2065.jpglink
Children (Rollz Remix) (Vocal VIP)
Last played on
Upcoming Events
1
Feb
2019
Dimension
The Arch (formerly the Coliseum), Brighton, UK
2
Feb
2019
Dimension
Club Chemistry (the Bizz), Canterbury, UK
7
Feb
2019
Dimension
Factory, Plymouth, UK
23
Feb
2019
Dimension
Motion, Bristol, UK
8
Mar
2019
Dimension, Andy C, Sub Focus, SASASAS and My Nu Leng
Splott Market, Cardiff, UK
Dim3nsion Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist