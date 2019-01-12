ORAClassical choir
ORA
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e9a4acd4-d65a-4a93-bb93-965bc4ecdf99
ORA Tracks
Sort by
Agnus Dei (a reflection on Byrd's Agnus Dei from the Mass for 5 voices)
Charlotte Bray
Agnus Dei (a reflection on Byrd's Agnus Dei from the Mass for 5 voices)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Agnus Dei (a reflection on Byrd's Agnus Dei from the Mass for 5 voices)
Last played on
Nova! Nova! Ave fit ex eva
James MacMillan
Nova! Nova! Ave fit ex eva
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdv0.jpglink
Nova! Nova! Ave fit ex eva
Choir
Last played on
Saint-Chapelle
Eric Whitacre
Saint-Chapelle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvn4x.jpglink
Saint-Chapelle
Reflection on Thomas Tallis's 'If ye love me'
Frank Ferko
Reflection on Thomas Tallis's 'If ye love me'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Reflection on Thomas Tallis's 'If ye love me'
If ye love me
Thomas Tallis
If ye love me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtb4.jpglink
If ye love me
Agnus Dei
Charlotte Bray
Agnus Dei
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Agnus Dei
Last played on
Kyrie After Byrd
Roxanna Panufnik
Kyrie After Byrd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gl0tt.jpglink
Kyrie After Byrd
Last played on
Mass for Five Voices: Kyrie
William Byrd
Mass for Five Voices: Kyrie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxp3.jpglink
Mass for Five Voices: Kyrie
Last played on
Ave Verum Corpus Re-imagined
Roderick Williams
Ave Verum Corpus Re-imagined
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p026npsf.jpglink
Ave Verum Corpus Re-imagined
Last played on
Ave verum corpus
William Byrd
Ave verum corpus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxp3.jpglink
Ave verum corpus
Last played on
If ye love me
Thomas Tallis
If ye love me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtb4.jpglink
If ye love me
Last played on
Kyrie after Byrd
Roxanna Panufnik
Kyrie after Byrd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gl0tt.jpglink
Kyrie after Byrd
Last played on
O Magnum Mysterium
Morten Lauridsen
O Magnum Mysterium
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfmj.jpglink
O Magnum Mysterium
Last played on
Upheld by Stillness
Owain Park
Upheld by Stillness
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06nxsh4.jpglink
Upheld by Stillness
Last played on
Many are the wonders
Ken Burton
Many are the wonders
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Many are the wonders
Choir
Last played on
Infelix ego (after Byrd)
Eriks Esenvalds
Infelix ego (after Byrd)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4zw.jpglink
Infelix ego (after Byrd)
Last played on
Ave verum corpus for 4 voices
William Byrd
Ave verum corpus for 4 voices
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxp3.jpglink
Ave verum corpus for 4 voices
Last played on
Archbishop Parker's Psalm 150
Kerry Andrew
Archbishop Parker's Psalm 150
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtqd4.jpglink
Archbishop Parker's Psalm 150
Last played on
Archbishop Parker's Psalm 150
Kerry Andrew
Archbishop Parker's Psalm 150
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtqd4.jpglink
Archbishop Parker's Psalm 150
Last played on
Back to artist