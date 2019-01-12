Juhani LagerspetzFinnish pianist. Born 12 July 1959
Juhani Lagerspetz
1959-07-12
Juhani Lagerspetz Biography (Wikipedia)
Juhani Henrik Lagerspetz (born in Turku, 1959) is a Finnish pianist trained at the Turku Conservatory and the Sibelius Academy, where he serves as a lecturer. He was prized by the Alfred Kordelin Foundation in 1994.
Lagerspetz may be best known for his recordings for Ondine, including Mikko Heiniö and Jukka Tiensuu's, respectively, Hermes and Mind Piano Concertos. He has also recorded Maurice Ravel's solo piano works for YLE and served as an accompanist to Truls Mørk at a recording of Johannes Brahms's Cello Sonatas for Simax Classics.
Piano Sonata Op 8 No 1 in C major, 'Sonate facile'
Carl Ludwig Lithander & Juhani Lagerspetz
Composer
Last played on
3 Satukuvaa (Fairy-tale pictures) for piano (Op.19)
Toivo Kuula
Last played on
Chansons de Bilitis
Claude Debussy
Performer
Last played on
The Seasons Op.37b for piano
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Last played on
3 Lyric Pieces (Op.43/5, Op.54/3, Op.54/4)
Edvard Grieg
Last played on
6 Impromptus, (Op.5)
Jean Sibelius
Last played on
Fra ungdomsdagene (From early years) from Lyric Pieces Book 8(Op.65 No.1)
Edvard Grieg
Neapolitan Dance arr Adamov (Swan Lake)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Last played on
Humoresque no. 2 in G minor
Jean Sibelius
Performer
Last played on
Wiegenlied, Op 49 No 4; Sapphische Ode, Op 94 No 4
Johannes Brahms
Last played on
