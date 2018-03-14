James Brown Whittaker (born Peter Williams; 20 August 1937 – 14 March 2018), known professionally as Jim Bowen, was an English stand-up comedian and television personality. He was the long-time host of the ITV game show Bullseye, which he presented from its beginning in 1981 through to the end of its original run in 1995.

Bowen grew up in Clayton-le-Moors, Lancashire, and went to Accrington Grammar School. In his early adulthood, he became a teacher, and took part in local dramatic groups. He eventually devoted himself to comedy full-time, having been influenced by Ken Dodd, and first appeared on television in The Comedians. This led to other television work during the 1970s. He achieved national attention after becoming host on Bullseye, which was a ratings success throughout the 1980s. He subsequently worked for various radio stations, and continued to perform stand up tours. Towards the end of his life, he was affected by a number of strokes which made performing difficult.