RellUS R&B singer on Roc-a-Fella. Born 18 October 1974
Rell
1974-10-18
Rell Biography (Wikipedia)
Gerrell Gaddis (born July 22, 1976), better known by his stage name Rell, is an American R&B recording artist and songwriter from Bowman, South Carolina. He was the first male R&B singer to sign to New York City-based label Roc-A-Fella Records, where he recorded with artists such as Kanye West, Jay-Z, Consequence, and Young Gunz.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rell Tracks
Grimey Thirsty
Grimey Thirsty
Grimey Thirsty
