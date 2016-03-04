Eric AppapoulayBorn 21 December 1971
Eric Appapoulay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1971-12-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e99e24ef-f297-4f9e-a5b5-54a9b7497b85
Eric Appapoulay Biography (Wikipedia)
Eric Appapoulay (born 21 December 1971) is a British singer, songwriter, composer, arranger, programmer, multi-instrumentalist and guitarist. Appapoulay has been the guitar player for Neneh Cherry, the musical director for Daniel Bedingfield, the bassist for both Plan B and Nitin Sawhney, and the performing artist on the debut album Faith is Trust. Appapoulay is also currently the guitarist with Yusuf Islam. He is the co-owner of The Sanctuary Recording Studio in London, and member of SMV known for their work on the 2010 award-winning Plan B album, The Defamation of Strickland Banks.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Eric Appapoulay Tracks
Sort by
Tere Khyal
Nitin Sawhney
Tere Khyal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk2z.jpglink
Tere Khyal
Dark Day
Nitin Sawhney
Dark Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk2z.jpglink
Dark Day
Sunset
Nitin Sawhney
Sunset
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk2z.jpglink
Sunset
Immigrant
Nitin Sawhney
Immigrant
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk2z.jpglink
Immigrant
Past BBC Events
Proms 2001: Prom 19
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehr5v2
Royal Albert Hall
2001-08-03T17:58:03
3
Aug
2001
Proms 2001: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist