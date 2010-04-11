Jan Dukes de Grey is a short-lived English psychedelic/progressive folk and progressive rock band that was primarily active in the early 1970s. Despite a relatively meager total output and a lukewarm contemporary reception in terms of sales, the band has attracted a cult following and has seen a moderate revival of interest following the 2010 release of their previously completed but unpublished 1977 album, Strange Terrain. Jan Dukes de Grey is considered to have been among the least conventional musicians associated with the progressive folk scene and in particular their 1971 album, Mice And Rats In The Loft, has come to be viewed as a seminal British acid folk album and as one of the wildest relics of the florid post-hippie era.