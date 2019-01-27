Howard CableBorn 15 December 1920. Died 30 March 2016
Howard Cable
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1920-12-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e992eeb6-016c-4e8b-8d43-05a1febc7d45
Howard Cable Biography (Wikipedia)
Howard Reid Cable (December 15, 1920 – March 30, 2016) was a conductor, arranger, music director, composer, and radio and television producer. He was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Howard Cable Tracks
Sort by
The Banks of Newfoundland
Howard Cable
The Banks of Newfoundland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Banks of Newfoundland
Last played on
Carol of the Bells; The Sleigh à la Russe'
Mykola Leontovych
Carol of the Bells; The Sleigh à la Russe'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ncwn0.jpglink
Carol of the Bells; The Sleigh à la Russe'
Christmas Medley
Mel Tormé
Christmas Medley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg55.jpglink
Christmas Medley
Cantique de Noel
Adolphe Adam
Cantique de Noel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxfn.jpglink
Cantique de Noel
Coranto (Alarm)
John Bull
Coranto (Alarm)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s53qq.jpglink
Coranto (Alarm)
Last played on
Der Hölle Rache (from The Magic Flute) arr. for brass
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Der Hölle Rache (from The Magic Flute) arr. for brass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Der Hölle Rache (from The Magic Flute) arr. for brass
Last played on
A Newfoundland Sketch
Howard Cable
A Newfoundland Sketch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Newfoundland Sketch
Ensemble
Last played on
The Satyr's Dance (from Oberon, The Faery Prince)
Robert Johnson
The Satyr's Dance (from Oberon, The Faery Prince)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Satyr's Dance (from Oberon, The Faery Prince)
Ensemble
Last played on
Jig
William Byrd
Jig
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxp3.jpglink
Jig
Last played on
The Banks of Newfoundland
Howard Cable
The Banks of Newfoundland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Banks of Newfoundland
Performer
Last played on
The Brothers Gershwin
Howard Cable
The Brothers Gershwin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Brothers Gershwin
Last played on
Rowland or Lord Willoughby's Welcome Home arr Cable (feat. Canadian Brass, Ronald Romm, Frederic Mills, David Ohanian, Charles Daellenbach, Eugene Watts & Howard Cable)
William Byrd
Rowland or Lord Willoughby's Welcome Home arr Cable (feat. Canadian Brass, Ronald Romm, Frederic Mills, David Ohanian, Charles Daellenbach, Eugene Watts & Howard Cable)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxp3.jpglink
Howard Cable Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist