Quinn SullivanBorn 26 March 1999
Quinn Sullivan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1999-03-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e98c228f-f951-4609-a638-3dbb76a5b0fa
Quinn Sullivan Biography (Wikipedia)
Quinn Sullivan (born March 26, 1999) is an American singer and guitarist from New Bedford, Massachusetts, United States.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Quinn Sullivan Tracks
Sort by
Midnight Highway
Quinn Sullivan
Midnight Highway
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Midnight Highway
Last played on
Getting There
Quinn Sullivan
Getting There
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Getting There
Last played on
Playlists featuring Quinn Sullivan
Quinn Sullivan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist