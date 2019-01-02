Laudibus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e98b3c1d-9cff-44d5-939e-4bf13a1da906
Laudibus Tracks
Sort by
Sleep
Eric Whitacre
Sleep
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvn4x.jpglink
Sleep
Last played on
Lux aurumque
Eric Whitacre
Lux aurumque
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvn4x.jpglink
Lux aurumque
Last played on
Rakut (Five Hebrew Love Songs)
Eric Whitacre
Rakut (Five Hebrew Love Songs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvn4x.jpglink
Rakut (Five Hebrew Love Songs)
Ensemble
Last played on
Lux aurumque
Eric Whitacre
Lux aurumque
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvn4x.jpglink
Lux aurumque
Last played on
The Seal Lullaby
Eric Whitacre
The Seal Lullaby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvn4x.jpglink
The Seal Lullaby
Last played on
Leonardo dreams of his flying machine
Eric Whitacre
Leonardo dreams of his flying machine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvn4x.jpglink
Leonardo dreams of his flying machine
Last played on
Lux Aurumque
Eric Whitacre
Lux Aurumque
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvn4x.jpglink
Lux Aurumque
Last played on
Ca the Yowes
Laudibus
Ca the Yowes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ca the Yowes
Last played on
Nox aurumque
Eric Whitacre
Nox aurumque
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvn4x.jpglink
Nox aurumque
Last played on
Temuna (Five Hebrew Love Songs)
Eric Whitacre
Temuna (Five Hebrew Love Songs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvn4x.jpglink
Temuna (Five Hebrew Love Songs)
Last played on
Five Hebrew Love Songs
Eric Whitacre
Five Hebrew Love Songs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvn4x.jpglink
Five Hebrew Love Songs
Last played on
All in the April evening
Hugh Roberton
All in the April evening
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All in the April evening
Last played on
Kala kalla (Five Hebrew Love Songs)
Eric Whitacre
Kala kalla (Five Hebrew Love Songs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvn4x.jpglink
Kala kalla (Five Hebrew Love Songs)
Last played on
Sleep (Five Elizabethan Songs)
The King’s Singers
Sleep (Five Elizabethan Songs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wkhcz.jpglink
Sleep (Five Elizabethan Songs)
Last played on
Water Night
Eric Whitacre
Water Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvn4x.jpglink
Water Night
Last played on
As torrents in summer (King Olaf, Op 30)
Edward Elgar
As torrents in summer (King Olaf, Op 30)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
As torrents in summer (King Olaf, Op 30)
Last played on
Ye banks and braes
Laudibus
Ye banks and braes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ye banks and braes
Performer
Last played on
The Seal Lullaby
Eric Whitacre
The Seal Lullaby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383zn3.jpglink
The Seal Lullaby
Last played on
All in the April evening
Laudibus
All in the April evening
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Five Hebrew Love Songs
Pavao Quartet, Eric Whitacre, Eric Whitacre, The Eric Whitacre Singers & Laudibus
Five Hebrew Love Songs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Five Hebrew Love Songs
Performer
Last played on
Lux aurumque
Eric Whitacre (1970), Laudibus, Eric Whitacre & The Eric Whitacre Singers
Lux aurumque
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lux aurumque
Performer
Last played on
All in the April Evening - partsong for 4 voices (feat. Glasgow Orpheus Choir)
Hugh Roberton
All in the April Evening - partsong for 4 voices (feat. Glasgow Orpheus Choir)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All in the April Evening - partsong for 4 voices (feat. Glasgow Orpheus Choir)
Last played on
Sleep (Five Elizabethan Songs) (feat. Eric Whitacre Singers)
Laudibus
Sleep (Five Elizabethan Songs) (feat. Eric Whitacre Singers)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvn4x.jpglink
Sleep (Five Elizabethan Songs) (feat. Eric Whitacre Singers)
Last played on
The Seal Lullaby
Eric Whitacre
The Seal Lullaby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvn4x.jpglink
The Seal Lullaby
Last played on
Lullaby
Laudibus
Lullaby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lullaby
Last played on
Laudibus Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist