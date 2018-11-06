The Tuts are an English DIY pop punk, "three-tone" band from Hayes, London. They have received extensive coverage from alternative music radio, most notably Amazing Radio, and from music websites such as Louder Than War who have published multiple articles on the group, calling them "one of the UK’s most exciting bands".The band, particularly frontwoman Nadia Javed, were the subject of a feature in the ITV series Young, British and Muslim in April 2018.

Initially influenced by contemporary indie and alternative rock, their back-to-basics sound and feminist politics have led to comparisons with older genres such as punk, C86 and riot grrrl.