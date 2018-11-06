The Tuts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e989a0df-e49f-4f45-9bc7-c21fc5e7a974
The Tuts Biography (Wikipedia)
The Tuts are an English DIY pop punk, "three-tone" band from Hayes, London. They have received extensive coverage from alternative music radio, most notably Amazing Radio, and from music websites such as Louder Than War who have published multiple articles on the group, calling them "one of the UK’s most exciting bands".The band, particularly frontwoman Nadia Javed, were the subject of a feature in the ITV series Young, British and Muslim in April 2018.
Initially influenced by contemporary indie and alternative rock, their back-to-basics sound and feminist politics have led to comparisons with older genres such as punk, C86 and riot grrrl.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Tuts Tracks
Sort by
Tut Tut Tut
The Tuts
Tut Tut Tut
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tut Tut Tut
Last played on
Let Go Of The Past
The Tuts
Let Go Of The Past
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let Go Of The Past
Last played on
What's On The Radio?
The Tuts
What's On The Radio?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What's On The Radio?
Last played on
1982
The Tuts
1982
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
1982
Last played on
Back Up
The Tuts
Back Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back Up
Last played on
Loving It
The Tuts
Loving It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Loving It
Last played on
Do I Have To Look For Love
The Tuts
Do I Have To Look For Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christmas Is In The Air
The Tuts
Christmas Is In The Air
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christmas Is In The Air
Last played on
Worry Warrior
The Tuts
Worry Warrior
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Worry Warrior
Last played on
Upcoming Events
23
Feb
2019
The Tuts, Kapil Seshasayee
Poplar Union, London, UK
The Tuts Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist