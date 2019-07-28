John McGuireBorn 27 June 1942
John McGuire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1942-06-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e988c532-4f50-4691-b197-357e65af3a20
John McGuire Biography (Wikipedia)
John McGuire (born June 27, 1942 in Artesia, California) is an American composer, pianist, organist, and music editor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John McGuire Tracks
Sort by
Chevys and Fords
Billy Ray Cyrus
Chevys and Fords
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqstw.jpglink
Chevys and Fords
Last played on
John McGuire Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist