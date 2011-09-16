Psycroptic is an Australian technical death metal band formed in Hobart in 1999. Mainstay members are Dave Haley on drums, his brother Joe Haley on guitar, and Cameron Grant on bass guitar. Their lead vocalist, Jason Peppiatt, joined in 2004. In 2008 they signed to Nuclear Blast. As of February 2012, the band have released five studio albums. They have undertaken Australian national tours supporting international acts, Incantation, Decapitated, Origin and Misery Index. Psycroptic have also toured Europe with Nile and with Deicide.