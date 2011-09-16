PsycropticFormed 1999
Psycroptic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e984de0f-7744-4f87-ac42-bed48b920842
Psycroptic Biography (Wikipedia)
Psycroptic is an Australian technical death metal band formed in Hobart in 1999. Mainstay members are Dave Haley on drums, his brother Joe Haley on guitar, and Cameron Grant on bass guitar. Their lead vocalist, Jason Peppiatt, joined in 2004. In 2008 they signed to Nuclear Blast. As of February 2012, the band have released five studio albums. They have undertaken Australian national tours supporting international acts, Incantation, Decapitated, Origin and Misery Index. Psycroptic have also toured Europe with Nile and with Deicide.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Psycroptic Tracks
Sort by
Ob [Servant]
Psycroptic
Ob [Servant]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ob [Servant]
Last played on
Upcoming Events
4
Feb
2019
Psycroptic, Aversions Crown, Within Destruction, Hadal Maw and Hollow World
The Asylum, Birmingham, UK
5
Feb
2019
Psycroptic, Aversions Crown
Cathouse, Glasgow, UK
6
Feb
2019
Psycroptic, Aversions Crown, Within Destruction, Hadal Maw and Hollow World
Rebellion Club, Manchester, UK
7
Feb
2019
Psycroptic, Aversions Crown, Within Destruction, Hadal Maw and Hollow World
The Junction, Plymouth, UK
8
Feb
2019
Psycroptic, Aversions Crown, Within Destruction, Hadal Maw and Hollow World
The Dome, Tufnell Park, London, UK
Psycroptic Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist