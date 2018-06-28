Liam Nygaard O'Connor (born 10 July 1979 in Aarhus, Denmark), better known as L.O.C., is a Danish rapper, songwriter and TV-host. Born to Danish mother Susan Nygaard O'Conner and Irish father Dermot O'Conner. He started his career in 1995 together with Chadi Abdul-Karim (C.A.K.), when they started the group Alzheimer Klinikken. Two years later they released their first demotape "Respekten Stinker" (The Respekt Stinks). L.O.C.'s popularity made his group projekt B.A.N.G.E.R.S rise to quite the recognition in 1999 when they released the EP "V.I.P.". The group projekt consisted of, further than L.O.C., the Danish rappers USO, Marc Johnson and DJ Rescue. L.O.C. also formed the Danish Hip-Hop group F.I.P. in collaboration with Danish producers Rune Rask and Troo.L.S from Danish rap group Suspekt

L.O.C. quickly gained a greater popularity in 2001 with his debut album "Dominologi". In 2003 L.O.C. released the album "Inkarneret", which went platinum in 2004, with over 60,000 copies sold. His third album, "Cassiopeia", was released in 2005 and amongst other, contained the hit single "Du Gør Mig" (You Make Me). His fourth album "Melankolia / XXX Couture " was released on 17 March 2008 and sold over 20,000 copies in the first week. The single "XXX Coture" was made Danish Radio's Program 3 (P3) 'inevitable song of the week' and won the "Album of The Year"-price at The Danish Music Awards in 2009. L.O.C. has with his first four albums sold over 150,000 copies, which makes him the best selling rapper in Denmark. In 2009 L.O.C. formed the group Selvmord in collaboration with the Danish rap group Suspekt. They released their first album with the self title "Selvmord" (Suicide) which became an instant success and went gold and also contained the hit single "Råbe Under Vand" (Yelling Under Water).